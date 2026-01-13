Nearly 40 civilians killed in Syria in 72 hours

Shafaq News– Damascus

At least 39 civilians were killed across Syria over the past 72 hours, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Tuesday.

The Observatory reported that on January 9, twenty civilians were killed by government shelling in Aleppo. The same day, it recorded five sectarian killings, two field executions in the city, and the death of one detainee under torture. On January 10, five additional field executions were documented in Aleppo, along with one civilian killed in further shelling. On January 11, the Observatory recorded three more field executions in Aleppo and the deaths of two civilians caused by unexploded ordnance.

#المرصد_السوريمع استمرار الانـ ـفـ ـلات الأمـ ـنـ ـي وفي 72 ساعة.. 39 مدنياً ضـ ـحـ ـايـ ـا الاسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدافـ ـات المتبادلة والأعمال الانـ ـتـ ـقـ ـامـ ـيـ ـة على الأراضي #السورية https://t.co/Dkx5QkR5cn — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) January 13, 2026

Calling on the international community and United Nations bodies to intervene to stop the violence, the watchdog urged forces controlling territory to protect civilians, demanding transparent international investigations to hold those responsible accountable.