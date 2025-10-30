Municipal worker shot dead during Israeli incursion in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli forces killed a municipal employee during an overnight raid on the town hall of Blida, a border village in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, an Israeli unit crossed more than one kilometer into Blida around 1:30 a.m., backed by military vehicles and all-terrain units. The force stormed the municipal building, where the employee, identified as Ibrahim Salameh, was spending the night, before being shot dead inside the premises.

Residents described hearing cries for help from the building during the incursion, which lasted until 4 a.m. before the troops withdrew and the Lebanese Army deployed in the area.

Neither the Lebanese authorities nor the Israeli army have commented on the incident.

In a separate operation, Israeli troops also advanced into the border village of Al-Aadaissah at dawn and detonated a building in the town center.

Despite a ceasefire announced on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces—still positioned at five locations inside Lebanese territory—continue to bombard southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, and carry out incursions into border towns near the “Blue Line,” a 120-kilometer boundary established by the United Nations in 2000 following Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon.

Lebanese government data show that since the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have killed about 300 people and wounded more than 650. On Monday, an Israeli airstrike hit a sawmill near the coastal city of Tyre, killing two brothers.