Poland demands apology and compensation from Israel for killing of "Sobol"

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisted that Israel issue an apology and provide compensation for the death of a Polish citizen in Gaza.

Damian Sobol was among seven people working for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in an Israeli airstrike late on Monday, an attack that has provoked international outrage and condemnation.

The death toll of the international relief team associated with the WCK organization has reached seven, with the discovery of two additional bodies in the targeted area west of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza. The victims represent various nationalities, including Australian, British, Irish, and Polish.

Tusk said on Wednesday that the deaths of the aid workers and statements by Israeli officials - which many Poles viewed as inflammatory - had caused "understandable anger" and strained relations with Israel.

He stated that Israel must offer compensation for the killing of the Polish relief worker in Gaza and called for a formal apology as well as full disclosure of the incident.

This demand follows Poland's condemnation of the Israeli airstrike, which resulted in the deaths of foreign relief workers, including Damian Sobol, a Polish citizen. The Polish Ministry of Justice has initiated an investigation into the airstrike.

Pawel Ronski, spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that an urgent meeting was convened to address the circumstances surrounding the death of the Polish volunteer in Gaza.

The ministry's statement on its website underscored Poland's stance against violations of international humanitarian law and the failure to protect civilians, including relief workers, expressing condolences to the family of the deceased Polish citizen.

A Ministry of Defense spokesperson emphasized the necessity of investigating every death, including opening an investigation into this incident.

According to Reuters, the Israeli ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, said Israel had "repeatedly expressed our deep regret, sorrow, and condolences over the tragic death of World Central Kitchen workers, including Damian Sobol."