Malnutrition kills 66 children in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 66 children have died from malnutrition in Gaza, with restrictions on aid deliveries continuing, the Health Ministry in the enclave reported on Saturday.

Access to food, clean water and medical supplies remains severely limited across the territory, where thousands of children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Humanitarian workers have also warned that, without immediate intervention, the death toll among children is likely to rise further, emphasizing the urgency of reopening border crossings to prevent additional loss of life.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, Israeli operations have killed at least 55,999 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

As the humanitarian crisis worsens, an Egyptian source informed Russia Today that preparations are underway for a US-backed meeting in Doha aimed at securing a long-term ceasefire.

The upcoming talks, involving Egyptian and Qatari mediators, are expected to center on a comprehensive proposal that includes a cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, and the entry of humanitarian aid, with a focus on reconstruction efforts.

Mediators have also urged Washington to press Israel for at least a two-week pause in military operations to enable formal negotiations to begin.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump indicated that a ceasefire agreement could be within reach as early as next week.