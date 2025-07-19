Gaza Health Ministry warns of mass starvation

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Saturday, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that at least 70 children have died from hunger and malnutrition since March 2025.

In its report, the ministry warned that hundreds of residents are approaching death after enduring prolonged periods without adequate nutrition, noting that hospitals are receiving a growing number of patients suffering from acute malnutrition and severe physical exhaustion.

“Food is now a greater priority than medicine,” revealed Suhaib al-Homs, director of the Kuwait Specialized Field Hospital in Khan Younis, urging international actors to act swiftly to prevent further fatalities.

The Palestinian NGO Network described the current situation as the worst phase of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis to date, attributing the conditions to what it referred to as a “systematic starvation policy.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that Israel is killing the equivalent of an entire classroom of children each day in Gaza—whether they are asleep, sheltering in schools, or waiting in line for water.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, at least 58,765 Palestinians have been killed and 140,485 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Among them, 891 were killed and 5,754 wounded while trying to access food aid.