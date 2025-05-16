Makhlouf's ambiguous announcement: Elite force on Syria's coast

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf announced the formation of an elite force in the country’s coastal region, referring to undisclosed agreements tied to what he described as the “Coastal Province.”

In a post on his official Facebook page, Makhlouf—cousin of former President Bashar al-Assad—stressed that the force is not intended to engage armed groups currently present in the area, but rather to secure the region following their withdrawal.

He warned that while certain agreements concerning the region are being finalized “in ink,” parallel efforts to undermine them “with blood” are underway. Although he pledged to protect the region, he offered no further details about the nature of the arrangements or the parties involved.

Makhlouf also mentioned a “nearly complete system” encompassing security, military, economic, and social components, suggesting that preparations are underway for a broader administrative framework in the coastal zone.

The post drew criticism online, including from voices within the coastal community. Some questioned whether Makhlouf personally manages the account, while others speculated that he may be acting with support from an external power—Russia being among the names cited.

His statement comes amid ongoing instability in Syria’s coastal region. In March, the area experienced a wave of violence following coordinated attacks by armed groups described as remnants of the former regime. The incidents were followed by reports of lawlessness and widespread abuses.

Makhlouf, once considered one of Syria’s most powerful businessmen, has maintained a low public profile in recent years after falling out with authorities over financial disputes and the control of key assets. His reemergence has rekindled speculation over shifting dynamics within Syria’s post-conflict power structure.