MSF: Gaza aid scheme turns into death trap

Shafaq News - Gaza

On Friday, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) called for the immediate dismantling of the Gaza food distribution program Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), warning that the system has caused over 500 deaths and thousands of injuries in the past month.

The GHF is a proxy mechanism backed by Israel and the US has been operating four distribution sites under full Israeli control. Each location is fenced, monitored by military watchposts, and guarded with barbed wire and earth mounds.

MSF accused Israeli authorities and their partners of turning humanitarian aid into a tool of degradation and violence, forcing starving Palestinians to risk their lives for minimal supplies.

“People are shot whether they arrive early, on time, or late,” said Aitor Zabalgogeazkoa, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Gaza.

Medical teams have seen a sharp rise in gunshot injuries at these sites. The MSF field hospital in Deir al-Balah reported a 190% increase in gunshot patients during the week of June 8. Since June 7, the clinic in Al-Mawasi—normally unequipped for trauma care—has treated over 420 wounded people, averaging more than 10 new patients a day.

MSF reiterated that humanitarian aid must never be controlled by warring parties or used to further military aims, urging the Israeli authorities to lift the siege and restore a principled, impartial aid system coordinated by the UN.