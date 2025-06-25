Likud leads in new Israeli poll with 31 Knesset seats

Shafaq News - Middle East

The ruling Likud party has strengthened its electoral position following the recent conflict with Iran, securing 31 seats in the Knesset, according to a new poll by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

The poll indicates a surge in support for Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid heightened national security concerns.

The party remains the largest political force but still falls short of an outright majority in the 120-seat parliament. The ruling coalition as a whole is projected to win 56 seats, underscoring a boost in public backing but still below the 61 seats required to form a government.

KAN has not yet published full projections for opposition parties or voter turnout trends.