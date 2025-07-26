Lebanon uncovers alleged Hamas cell as Israeli violations persist

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Lebanese Army has allegedly dismantled a secret training camp operated by Hamas and al-Jamaa al-Islamiyya in western Lebanon, according to reports published by Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper and Al Hadath TV on Saturday.

Citing military sources, the outlets reported that the facility was equipped with weapons and used to train Lebanese and foreign nationals. More than ten individuals were detained—most of them from Beirut, along with several of Jordanian nationality—in a case that, according to the sources, reflects a sustained commitment to a military course and renewed efforts to rebuild combat capabilities. Some were described as sons of fighters killed in the recent Israeli war that resulted in thousands of casualties, including women and children.

According to the same sources, this operation followed an earlier raid carried out weeks ago in the Aitat area of Mount Lebanon, where a Hamas-linked cell had reportedly rented an abandoned house in Jurd Aley for training purposes. That group was said to be in contact with Palestinian camps across the country. Ten individuals were arrested—seven Lebanese, one Palestinian, and one Jordanian—and light weapons were confiscated.

Neither the Lebanese Army nor government officials have commented on the reported incidents.

These revelations come amid heightened media focus on Palestinian and Lebanese factions. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and Al Hadath recently accused Hezbollah of preparing for a confrontation with the Lebanese state, alleging that its military wing had refused to disarm, even if Israel were to withdraw from Lebanese territory. The Lebanese party dismissed the allegations as “fabricated lies,” confirming that the networks are pushing “suspicious agendas aimed at sowing confusion and destabilizing Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon has intensified. Earlier today, a Lebanese civilian was killed in a drone strike targeting a vehicle on the Twairi–Srifa road in Tyre district, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Lebanese Army, in a separate incident, reported that an Israeli drone carrying a grenade crashed on the outskirts of Meiss El Jabal, calling the incident a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty. Army engineers secured the area, detonated the grenade, and transferred the drone to a specialized unit for analysis.

في ظل مواصلة العدو الإسرائيلي اعتداءاته المستمرة وانتهاكه السيادة الوطنية، سقطت بتاريخ 26 /7 /2025 مسيّرة في خراج بلدة ميس الجبل – مرجعيون للعدو الإسرائيلي تحمل رمانة يدوية، وقد عملت دورية من الجيش على تأمين محيط سقوطها، وتفجير الرمانة اليدوية ونقل المسيّرة إلى الوحدة المختصة… pic.twitter.com/pekoL1Bn8Z — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 26, 2025

Between November 27, 2024, and June 30, 2025, Israel committed 3,799 violations of the ceasefire agreement, including 1,771 ground incursions, over 1,916 airspace breaches, and 112 maritime violations—resulting in 195 deaths and 433 injuries.