Lebanon tightens security measures ahead of Israel talks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ordered tighter security measures across the country and intensified raids on “illegal weapons” sites.

During consecutive meetings with a political bloc, a parliamentary committee, and security officials, Aoun confirmed “strict enforcement of Cabinet decisions in Beirut and other regions,” adding that any attempt to obstruct security operations or undermine stability would not be tolerated.

الرئيس جوزاف عون خلال ترؤسه اجتماعاً امنياً: - التشدد في تطبيق التدابير التي اتخذها مجلس الوزراء في بيروت، وزيادة عديد القوى العسكرية والأمنية المنتشرة في العاصمة ومختلف المناطق اللبنانية والتنسيق بين الأجهزة الأمنية ليأتي عملها متكاملا بما يحقق مصلحة المواطنين عموما والنازحين… pic.twitter.com/NS7MDH6NTo — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 22, 2026

Regarding talks with Israel, he said that Lebanon's Ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Muawad, will represent the country at the preparatory meeting scheduled tomorrow at the US State Department, stressing the need for national unity to strengthen Lebanon’s negotiating position, and that internal divisions could be exploited to achieve opposing objectives.

الرئيس جوزاف عون امام وفد "اللقاء الديموقراطي":- المواقف التي تتمتع بعقلانية وطنية من شأنها ان تحقق مواكبة ضرورية لمسار المفاوضات الذي سينطلق بعد تثبيت وقف اطلاق النار، ومن المهم تفاعل اللبنانيين مع وحدة الموقف الوطني لتقوية الفريق اللبناني المفاوض في مقابل الوفد الإسرائيلي… pic.twitter.com/2zIRCJ3a3U — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 22, 2026

He also noted that support from Donald Trump and other countries provides a critical opportunity that must not be missed.

الرئيس جوزاف عون خلال استقباله "اللجنة النيابية لحماية الأعيان المدنية ومنع التدمير المنهحي":- الاتصالات جارية لتمديد مهلة وقف اطلاق النار ولن اوفر أي جهد في سبيل انهاء الأوضاع الشاذة التي يعيشها لبنان حاليا. - في كل ما أقوم به من اتصالات ومراجعات، فإن المحافظة على السيادة… pic.twitter.com/XdPAmDRwCk — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 22, 2026

Read more: How Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel