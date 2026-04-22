Lebanon tightens security measures ahead of Israel talks

Lebanon tightens security measures ahead of Israel talks
2026-04-22T13:35:02+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ordered tighter security measures across the country and intensified raids on “illegal weapons” sites.

During consecutive meetings with a political bloc, a parliamentary committee, and security officials, Aoun confirmed “strict enforcement of Cabinet decisions in Beirut and other regions,” adding that any attempt to obstruct security operations or undermine stability would not be tolerated.

Regarding talks with Israel, he said that Lebanon's Ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Muawad, will represent the country at the preparatory meeting scheduled tomorrow at the US State Department, stressing the need for national unity to strengthen Lebanon’s negotiating position, and that internal divisions could be exploited to achieve opposing objectives.

He also noted that support from Donald Trump and other countries provides a critical opportunity that must not be missed.

Read more: How Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel

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