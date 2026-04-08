Lebanon's parliament speaker says country covered by ceasefire, accuses Israel of non-compliance

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed on Wednesday that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire agreement reached by the United States and Iran, accusing Israel of failing to honor its terms.

Speaking to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Berri revealed he had contacted the Pakistani side, which mediates between Washington and Tehran, to relay Israel's non-compliance and requested that the message be transmitted to the United States to pressure Israel, adding that he was also in contact with several concerned parties, all of whom confirmed Lebanon's inclusion in the deal, while not ruling out Israeli attempts to undermine it, describing Israel as the party with the most to lose.

Despite the truce, Lebanon remains the only arena where military activity has not subsided, with Israeli operations continuing across the country. In a post on X, Israeli Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee annouced launching "the biggest wave of attacks" in Lebanon including Beirut.

#عاجل 🔴أكبر ضربة في أنحاء لبنان منذ بدء عملية زئير الأسد: خلال 10 دقائق وفي عدة مناطق بالتزامن أنجز جيش الدفاع ضربة استهدفت نحو 100 مقر وبنية تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله🔸أنجز جيش الدفاع قبل قليل ضربة واسعة استهدفت مقرات وبنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لتنظيم حزب الله في أنحاء بيروت… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 8, 2026

Hezbollah issued a statement urging residents to exercise patience and refrain from returning to targeted areas in southern Lebanon, the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut's southern suburbs before an official final ceasefire announcement, warning that Israel may resort to surprise escalatory steps to manufacture a false impression of achievement. The group described the current moment as pivotal and expressed confidence in what it called a historic victory.

The Lebanese Army separately urged citizens to avoid returning to southern villages and towns and to stay clear of areas where Israeli occupation forces have advanced, citing the risk of ongoing Israeli attacks. The army also warned of unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects left from the conflict, and asked residents to report them to the nearest military or security post.