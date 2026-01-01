Lebanon’s Salam rejects claims on Hezbollah weapons disposal

Shafaq News– Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denied claims that weapons handed over by Hezbollah would be thrown into the sea or transferred to Israel, stressing that any decision regarding such arms must fall under the authority of the Lebanese government.

In remarks to Lebanon’s LBC television channel, Salam dismissed concerns about a return to internal fighting in Lebanon, saying he did not see “any risk of renewed civil conflict.” He added that all political forces in the country are not seeking a repetition of the civil war that ended in 1990.

Salam said his government is working to prevent any escalation and to keep Lebanon out of regional political conflicts, adding that these efforts include seeking an end to Israeli attacks and ensuring the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they occupy in southern Lebanon.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has maintained positions at five or more locations south of the Litani River and carried out strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations of the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 people killed and over 970 wounded since the ceasefire took effect.

