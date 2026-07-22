Lebanon’s Aoun links Hezbollah disarmament to Israeli withdrawal

Shafaq News- Washington

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday argued that Hezbollah’s disarmament is possible if there is genuine political will, linking the move to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the Lebanese army’s full control over the country, and a state-led reconstruction effort.

Speaking during a dinner hosted in his honor by Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, as part of his visit to the United States, Aoun stressed that the Lebanese army must assume full control over all Lebanese territory, while reconstruction efforts should remain solely under state authority and free from external interference.

The Lebanese president also described Lebanon’s model of coexistence and pluralism as significant not only for the country but also for the wider Middle East, noting that a successful Lebanese experience could offer a message of hope for the region and beyond.

السفيرة حمادة معوض اقامت حفل عشاء تكريماً للرئيس عون والوفد اللبناني المرافق حضره عدد من اعضاء الكونغرس والمسؤولين في الادارة الاميركية.- رئيس الجمهورية: لا يمكن للبنان أن يكون آمناً ولا موحداً إلا حين يكون دولة واحدة بجيش واحد يحمي جميع اللبنانيين من دون تمييز.- الرئيس عون:… pic.twitter.com/cqWfi82mZl — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 22, 2026

On Tuesday, Aoun met US President Donald Trump at the White House, where Washington pledged to help address Lebanon’s challenges and expand its assistance to Beirut. Trump also indicated his willingness to engage with Hezbollah, “if the Lebanese president wants me to talk to the group.”

Aoun began a several-day visit to the United States, during which he met with members of Congress and US administration officials. He previously discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel, as well as issues related to the pilot phase of the proposed zone in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far