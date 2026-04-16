Lebanon links talks with Israel to ceasefire and withdrawal

Shafaq News- Beirut

A ceasefire is the starting point for any direct negotiations with Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Thursday, stressing that such talks are handled exclusively by state authorities.

During a meeting with the UK Minister of State for the Middle East, Aoun said Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory is an essential step to secure the ceasefire and extend state authority across the country.

Later, the Lebanese presidency said Aoun received a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which he thanked Washington for its “efforts to reach a ceasefire.” Rubio, in turn, affirmed his continued efforts to secure a truce as a step toward “peace, security, and stability in Lebanon.”

تلقى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون اتصالاً هاتفيا من وزير الخارجية الاميركي ماركو روبيو شكره فيه على الجهود التي تقوم بها واشنطن من اجل التوصل لوقف إطلاق النار ودعمها على كافة المستويات / من جهته اكد روبيو استمراره بالمساعي القائمة للوصول إلى وقف لإطلاق النار تمهيدا لاحلال… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 16, 2026

In a related development, Lebanon’s parliament said Speaker Nabih Berri received a call from his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, during which both sides stressed the need for any ceasefire agreement to include Lebanon.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency cited an Iranian source who affirmed that the recent ceasefire in Lebanon is considered “a positive indicator” influencing Iran’s decision regarding the next round of negotiations.