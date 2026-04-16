Prison break thwarted at Al-Nasiriyah Central Prison

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province have foiled an escape attempt at Al-Nasiriyah Central Prison, where two inmates convicted in terrorism-related cases attempted to break out following a long-term digging plan, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The prison, known as “Al-Hout,” houses some of the country’s most high-risk detainees, including ISIS members. The two inmates had been digging beneath the prison fence using an iron rod, gradually removing soil over time and flushing it through the cell’s sewage system, in an effort to conceal the activity.

Military-style uniforms bearing senior ranks were also recovered in the possession of the two inmates. The items had been prepared for use at checkpoints in the event of a successful escape.