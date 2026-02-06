Lebanon, Syria sign prisoner transfer agreement

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement on Friday in Beirut to transfer convicted prisoners to their country of origin, starting with hundreds of Syrian inmates from Lebanese prisons to Syria to complete their sentences.

يوقع #لبنان و #سوريا عند الساعة الحادية عشرة من قبل ظهر يوم غد الجمعة في السرايا الحكومية الاتفاقية حول نقل المحكومين من بلد صدور الحكم الى بلد جنسية المحكوم ، وذلك في حضور رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء الدكتور #نواف_سلام، ووزير العدل السوري مظهر اللويس، ونائب رئيس الحكومة طارق متري، ووزير… — رئاسة مجلس الوزراء 🇱🇧 (@grandserail) February 5, 2026

Speaking at a joint press conference with Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said the two sides would later sign a separate agreement to address the status of Syrian detainees not covered by the current deal, describing the moment as “a real opportunity to establish new relations based on equality and mutual respect.”

The Syrian Justice Minister said around 300 convicted Syrian prisoners will be transferred, and work is underway to prepare a timeline to address the cases of detainees who have not yet received final court rulings, stressing that the file is being handled “in a manner that preserves the rights and dignity of prisoners."

Earlier, Mitri explained that the agreement provides for the transfer of prisoners who have served more than 10 years in Lebanese prisons to Syria to complete their sentences in accordance with the laws in both countries, and only with the prisoner’s consent.

Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos said the implementation of the agreement would help ease overcrowding in Lebanese prisons, adding that Lebanon could benefit in the future from a similar mechanism to address prison conditions.

Based on the Lebanese Justice Ministry data, out of 6,533, the Syrians are estimated to make up about 2,250 inmates (56.62%) in Lebanese prisons.