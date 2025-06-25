Lebanon: Israeli forces cross border, attack civilian sites

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israel continued its violations in southern Lebanon with drone strikes, border incursions, and attacks on civilian infrastructure, despite the ongoing ceasefire, according to local media.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirmed that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the town of al-Mansouri, injuring a civilian.

A drone also dropped four bombs near a group of residents in the town of Houla during an assessment of war-damaged homes. No casualties were reported.

Separately, Israeli forces reportedly crossed the Blue Line—a 120-kilometer UN-demarcated boundary established in 2000 after Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon—into Meiss El Jabal village and set fire to the tires of a truck operated by the Council for South Lebanon, which was inspecting homes damaged in the recent conflict. Civil Defense teams arrived after the Israeli unit withdrew and extinguished the blaze.

Lebanese authorities confirm that Israel has carried out more than 3,000 violations since the ceasefire took effect, including repeated aerial incursions, gunfire into border towns, and deadly airstrikes. While Tel Aviv claims to control five border positions, security officials state that seven remain under occupation, with the deepest incursion reaching approximately three kilometers into Lebanese territory.