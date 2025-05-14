Kuwaiti Emir to Trump: US role against Iraqi invasion unforgettable

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah lauded “longstanding US support” for his country, notably during the 1990 Iraqi invasion, as Gulf and American leaders convened in Riyadh to address key regional issues.

Speaking at the Gulf-US Summit in the Saudi capital, the Emir addressed US President Donald Trump directly, “We will not forget your stance.”

Al-Sabah reaffirmed Kuwait’s support for international efforts to safeguard Syria’s security and stability, calling for an end to foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs. He welcomed Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, describing it as a step toward easing humanitarian conditions.

In addition, the Kuwaiti leader proposed establishing a Gulf-American forum for cultural and educational dialogue, noting that the initiative would enhance scientific exchange programs between the United States and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Al-Sabah hoped that the summit would mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Middle East, stressing the importance of reviving the Arab Peace Initiative and reaffirming the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state.

The summit, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focuses on a range of geopolitical developments. The high-level gathering followed a virtual quadrilateral meeting involving Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and the Saudi Crown Prince.