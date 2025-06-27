Katz orders military to draft new strategy on Iran

On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz unveiled a new enforcement doctrine aimed at sustaining military pressure on Iran, warning that The Rising Lion marked the beginning of a permanent policy shift in Israeli defense strategy.

In a televised statement, Katz noted that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to implement a plan focused on three pillars: preserving Israeli air superiority, preventing further development of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and responding decisively to Tehran’s support for militant groups hostile to Israel.

“We will act continuously to neutralize threats of this kind,” the minister stated, adding that after October 7 (the beginning of the Gaza war), immunity has ended.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported that newly obtained satellite images show Iran resuming activity at the Natanz nuclear facility. According to the report, recent movements and visible work at the site suggest that Iranian authorities have begun efforts to extract enriched uranium stored in underground sections of the complex.

This development comes amid ongoing assessments of the impact of US-led airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. A recent US intelligence review found that the damage inflicted may set Iran back only by a few months, rather than disabling its program permanently.