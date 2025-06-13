Israeli Strikes on Iran: Key nuclear facilities including Natanz and Ahmadi Roshan Site

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes early Friday targeted some of the most sensitive components of Iran’s nuclear program, including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility and the Ahmadi Roshan site.

According to Iranian state outlets, the Natanz facility in Isfahan Province—the heart of Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts—was struck multiple times during the coordinated attacks.

Within the complex, the Ahmadi Roshan site, known as one of the primary hubs for high-grade uranium enrichment, was reportedly among the main targets.

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, Iranian officials emphasized that no radioactive contamination had been detected following the strikes.

State television confirmed that radiation monitoring systems showed no signs of leakage.

The Israeli military has not officially commented on the specific targets of Operation Rising Lion, which it says aims to neutralize what it considers an existential nuclear threat posed by Iran.

In response to the escalating situation, Iranian authorities also shut down the country’s airspace until further notice.