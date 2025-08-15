Jordan: Major decrease in cross-border smuggling with Syria

Shafaq News – Amman

Smuggling operations through official border crossings with Syria have significantly decreased in recent weeks, Jordan’s Minister of Government Communication, Mohammad Al-Momani, revealed on Friday.

In remarks, Al-Momani affirmed Jordan’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and stability, describing relations between Amman and Damascus as “excellent.”

“Our position toward Syria is national and pan-Arab,” he stated, attributing the drop in smuggling rates to enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.

Jordanian authorities have recently intensified security measures along the northern border, deploying advanced surveillance technologies and joint patrols at both official and unofficial crossings. These efforts have led to the thwarting of dozens of smuggling attempts.

The Jaber-Nasib border crossing remains the most vital commercial route between the two countries, facilitating the movement of goods and travelers. Both governments are working to expand its capacity as part of a broader plan to boost trade and investment.