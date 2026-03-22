Japan considers Hormuz demining role if ceasefire reached

Shafaq News- Tokyo

Japan may consider deploying forces to help clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz if a full ceasefire is reached in the conflict involving Iran, US, and Israel, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.

Speaking on Fuji TV, Motegi said such a move remains hypothetical and would depend on a complete halt in hostilities and the presence of maritime threats obstructing shipping.

Japan’s options remain constrained by its post-war pacifist constitution, though 2015 security legislation allows limited overseas use of force if national survival or key security interests are at risk.

Motegi said Tokyo has no immediate plans to arrange safe passage for Japanese-linked vessels through the strait, stressing that restoring conditions for all ships to transit the waterway is critical.

Roughly 20% of global oil shipments pass through Hormuz, and Japan relies on the route for about 90% of its oil imports, making disruptions a significant economic concern.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier he discussed with Motegi the possibility of allowing Japan-related vessels to pass through the strait.

The developments come as oil prices surge and countries draw on reserves amid a conflict now entering its fourth week.

US President Donald Trump has urged allies, including Japan, to take a more active role in securing the waterway, including deploying naval assets.