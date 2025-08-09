Arms depot blast kills 6 Lebanese soldiers

Shafaq News – South Lebanon (Updated at 17:19)

On Saturday, an explosion killed six Lebanese soldiers and wounded others while their unit inspected a weapons depot in Wadi Zibqin, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army announced.

In a statement, the army said that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.

أثناء كشف وحدة من الجيش على مخزن للأسلحة وعملها على تفكيك محتوياته في وادي زبقين - صور، وقع انفجار داخله، ما أدى في حصيلة أولية إلى استشهاد ٦ عسكريين وإصابة آخرين بجروح.تجري المتابعة لتحديد أسباب الحادثة.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmyhttps://t.co/pzoARZPleW pic.twitter.com/uykeXJ8wrC — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 9, 2025

However, sources told Shafaq News that Israeli unexploded munitions were responsible for the casualties in Majdal Zoun.

On X, the office of the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that he called President Joseph Aoun, Defense Minister Michel Mansi, and Army Commander Rodolf Heikal to offer condolences over what he described as a “painful national loss.”

أجرى رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء الدكتور #نواف_سلام اتصالًا بكلّ من فخامة رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون، ومعالي وزير الدفاع ميشال منسى، وقائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل، معزّيًا باستشهاد العسكريين في الحادثة الأليمة التي وقعت في منطقة مجدل زون – وادي زبقين في قضاء صور.وأعرب الرئيس سلام… — رئاسة مجلس الوزراء 🇱🇧 (@grandserail) August 9, 2025

Following the latest war between Lebanon and Israel, both sides agreed on a ceasefire paper that requires the withdrawal of all non-state armed actors from areas south of the Litani River, and the retirement of the Israeli forces from all the Lebanese-occupied territories.

While the Lebanese army deployed to many areas, Israel did not withdraw and kept control of five strategic hilltops.

Against this backdrop, US envoy Tom Barrack presented a separate paper in June 2025. The Lebanese cabinet adopted the plan’s objectives, directing the army to bring all weapons under state control by the end of 2025. Hezbollah and Shiite ministers walked out of the meeting and rejected the move as a concession to American and Israeli interests, arguing that disarmament is unacceptable amid ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations and the absence of guarantees.