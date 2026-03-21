Israeli strikes wound nearly 100 in Lebanon, Hezbollah reports 30+ retaliatory attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes killed three people and wounded 99 others across Lebanon on Saturday, the Health Ministry announced, as hostilities escalated along the southern border.

In a statement, the ministry said the latest casualties raise the total toll since the escalation began on March 2 to 1,024 dead and 2,740 wounded. The victims include 118 children and 79 women among the dead, and 370 children and 419 women among the injured.

According to Lebanese media outlets, Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments targeted several towns in southern Lebanon, including Khiam, Aita al-Shaab, Arnoun, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Kafra. Shelling also struck Wadi al-Salouqi, Burj Qalaouiyah, Wadi Mariamin, and areas near al-Abbasiya and Qatrani in Jezzine.

In response, Hezbollah announced 33 attacks on Israeli military positions and northern settlements, describing the operations as “defense of Lebanon and its people.” The group said it targeted Israeli troop gatherings and armored vehicles in Khiam, Maroun al-Ras, Naqoura, al-Taybeh, and Odaisseh using rockets, artillery, guided missiles, and attack drones, reporting direct hits, including strikes on Merkava tanks.

It also claimed strikes on key Israeli sites, including the Northern Command headquarters (Dado base) near Safed, air defense systems in Ma’alot-Tarshiha, and bases near the Sea of Galilee, as well as settlements such as Avivim, Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, Metula, and Shomera. Hezbollah said its attacks caused “direct casualties” among Israeli forces, without providing figures.

On the Israeli side, the Health Ministry reported that the number of injured since the start of the war with Iran on February 22 has risen to 3,924.