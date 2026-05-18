Israeli strikes target women, children in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An overnight Israeli strike on the town of Douris in eastern Lebanon’s Baalbek district killed two Palestinians, including a girl, and wounded a Palestinian woman and a child, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Monday.

According to Lebanese media, one person was also killed and eight others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Maarakeh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. Additional strikes targeted Hannaouiyah and Qana in the same district, while artillery shelling hit Deir Aames.

Israeli warplanes struck Tebnine in the Bint Jbeil district, while raids between Harouf and Doueir in the Nabatieh area destroyed several homes. Artillery shelling targeted Kfartebnit, and another strike leveled a residential and commercial complex along the Deir al-Zahrani highway.

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to residents of three villages, claiming Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire agreement and warning that the military would “operate against it with force.”

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: حاروف, برج الشمالي, دبعال🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم، عليكم إخلاء منازلكم فوراً… pic.twitter.com/y8kwF1lhXO — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 18, 2026

Since Israel expanded its military campaign on March 2, about 2,988 people, including women and children, have been killed and 9,210 wounded, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced drone strikes targeting an Israeli D9 bulldozer and a communications vehicle in Deir Siryan, as well as an Iron Dome platform at the Galilee Panhandle base, alongside rocket fire targeting troop gatherings in Rashaf, framing the operations as a response to Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon that killed and wounded civilians.

The Israeli army confirmed that several projectiles were launched toward its forces operating in southern Lebanon following sirens in Metula and Kiryat Shmona, alleging that some were intercepted while others landed in open areas without casualties. The military also said an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah fell near the Lebanese border, with shrapnel detected in the Israeli settlement of Shomera.