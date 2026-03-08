Israeli strikes target towns across Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling hit multiple towns in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing at least 10 people and wounding others, Lebanese media said on Sunday.

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on the towns of Jmaijme and Shaqra and shelled the Wadi Al-Slouqi area in the Bint Jbeil district. Additional raids targeted Al-Abbasiya in Tyre district and areas around Zawtar Al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh district, while the town of Hanine in southern Lebanon came under artillery fire. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that eight people were killed in the strike on Al-Abbasiya, Sour district, while another left 10 people dead in the town of Sir Al-Gharbiya, Nabatieh district.

وزارة الصحة: 10 شهداء و6 جرحى في الغارة على صير الغربية https://t.co/GCSieV5JGl — National News Agency (@NNALeb) March 8, 2026

Additionally, airstrikes struck the outskirts of Brital in the eastern Bekaa region, killing one person and injuring another.

Earlier today, the ministry reported one death and 10 injuries in an Israeli strike targeting the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced the killing of Hezbollah member Mustafa Ahmed Al-Zein and said it had struck more than 100 targets across the country.