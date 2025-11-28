Israeli strikes pound south Lebanon as Beirut warns of rising toll

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli drone and artillery strikes hit multiple locations in south Lebanon on Friday, as the authorities recorded more than 1,000 people killed or wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect a year ago.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a Renault Rapid–type vehicle in the town of al-Qantara in the Marjeyoun district. The agency did not immediately confirm casualties from the strike.

In a separate incident, three tank shells fired from an Israeli position in Bayad Blida landed in the “Kilometer 9” area between Aitaroun and Blida. One shell fell near a café and roadside rest stop on the Aitaroun–Blida highway, though no injuries were reported.

Israel has framed its operations in Lebanon as targeted strikes against Hezbollah members, military sites, and local commanders that it says are involved in cross-border planning.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces remain deployed at five positions south of the Litani River and continue to conduct strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, and Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahye). UNIFIL has documented more than 7,500 Israeli air violations and nearly 2,500 ground breaches north of the Blue Line up to November 20.

The United Nations confirmed that intensified strikes have damaged infrastructure and prevented displaced families from returning home. Updated figures from Lebanon’s Ministry of Health place the overall toll at 335 people killed and 973 wounded since the ceasefire took effect.

