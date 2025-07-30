Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as famine and displacement worsen

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces intensified their assault on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, carrying out widespread attacks that left dozens dead or injured as the war entered its 663rd day.

Airstrikes and artillery fire hit multiple areas across the enclave, targeting homes, mosques, and aid distribution points. In Rafah, at least six people were killed and over 40 wounded when Israeli fire struck a food aid center, local media reported.

مستشفى القدس بغزة: 12 مصاباً وصلوا المستشفى من جامعي الحطب جرّاء استهداف إسرائيلي في منطقة الكلية الجامعية بمواصي خانيونس جنوبي القطاع pic.twitter.com/OLOGvxgfl3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 30, 2025

A separate incident saw five civilians shot dead near a humanitarian distribution site. Meanwhile, an Israeli drone destroyed the minaret of Abu Salim Mosque in Deir al-Balah, while artillery rounds hit several areas in Khan Younis.

#عاجل | مجمع ناصر الطبي: ارتفاع حصيلة الشهداء إلى 6 بنيران قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قرب مراكز مساعدات شمالي مدينة رفح — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 30, 2025

Further north, Israeli forces demolished several homes east of Jabalia, and in the al-Muwasi area, a child was shot in the head by Israeli fire. In western Gaza, a strike on an apartment complex left multiple civilians wounded.

The surge in attacks comes amid worsening famine and mass displacement. The World Food Programme warned that the humanitarian crisis now "mirrors the scale of famines in Ethiopia and Nigeria during the last century."

برنامج الأغذية العالمي: الكارثة الإنسانية في غزة تُذكر بالمجاعة في إثيوبيا ونيجيريا في القرن الماضي pic.twitter.com/FukSiyhh8l — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 30, 2025

Health officials in Gaza reported that the death toll has surpassed 60,034, with at least 145,870 people wounded and more than 11,000 still missing.

Since Israel resumed its war following the collapse of the March 18 ceasefire, over 8,867 people have been killed and 33,829 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.