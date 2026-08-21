Shafaq News- South Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling on several towns in south Lebanon on Friday, according to local media outlets.

In Nabatieh district, Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Mayfadoun, while warplanes targeted the Doha area of Kfar Rumman and the Ali al-Taher heights. In Tyre district, an Israeli airstrike hit the town of al-Mansouri. No casualties were reported.

On August 15, Israeli strikes on the villages of Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani, in the Nabatieh district, killed at least 11 people, including three children, in the deadliest day since the June ceasefire, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The Israeli military has alleged that its strikes target infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.

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