Shafaq News- Washington

The FBI thwarted an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to bomb the New York State Capitol and kill lawmakers, FBI Director Kash Patel stated on Thursday.

Federal authorities identified the suspect as Jessica Bowie, 35, of Albany, who was arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense. Prosecutors allege she pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to use explosives at the Capitol while state senators were inside.

CASE UPDATE from @FBIAlbany: Albany, New York Woman Charged with ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting New York State CapitolJessica Bowie of Albany, New York, made her initial appearance in federal court on charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated… pic.twitter.com/VN2rAK52iA — FBI (@FBI) August 20, 2026

According to court documents, Bowie repeatedly surveilled the Capitol and acquired materials for an explosive device as the alleged plan advanced. Authorities said she intended to maximize damage to the building and kill lawmakers, and was prepared to use a firearm against police.