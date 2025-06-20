Israeli strikes hit Isfahan and Shiraz

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes targeted the Iranian cities of Isfahan and Shiraz on Friday evening, prompting the activation of air defense systems, Iranian media reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the extent of the damage.

Notably, Isfahan has been repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes, especially near its nuclear facility. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed that four buildings at the facility sustained damage as a result of the attacks.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed earlier the military to escalate its operations inside Iran, ordering “heavy” strikes on sites deemed essential to the stability of the country’s leadership.

In a directive, Katz also called for targeting symbols of state authority in Tehran, alongside continued assaults on nuclear-related infrastructure and personnel.

In turn, Iran’s Defence Ministry confirmed its forces remain ready for sustained combat. A source within the ministry, quoted by Iran’s Fars News Agency, pointed to a strategic framework guiding current preparations, noting that production and supply lines are functioning at full capacity to support military needs.