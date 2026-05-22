Israeli strikes hit Gaza as settler violence intensifies in West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ Ramallah

At least eight Palestinians were killed or wounded in Israeli strikes and gunfire across Gaza on Friday, while settler attacks and Israeli military raids expanded across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media reports.

Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group near a mosque in Gaza City’s al-Zeitoun neighborhood, while another Palestinian was killed in a drone strike in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Israeli drone fire also wounded a child in the Jabalia refugee camp, another girl near al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, a displaced woman in northern Gaza, and a police officer in a strike targeting a vehicle near Gaza City.

Israeli naval forces, meanwhile, opened machine-gun fire toward the coast of the city, as bombardment across the enclave continued at the time of publication.

#عاجل | خروقات متواصلة لوقف إطلاق النار..مشهد جديد يوثق لحظة شن طيران الاحتلال غارة عنيفة على منزل في مخيم النصيرات، وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/EbyQyOqZZI — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 22, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Palestinian Health Ministry has recorded 883 deaths and 2,648 injuries, along with 776 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,775 killed and 172,750 injured.

West Bank

In the West Bank, settlers attacked homes in Ramallah, assaulted a vehicle carrying a Palestinian family, and carried out what local media described as “provocative tours” in Hebron. Clashes also erupted as Palestinian youths confronted an attack on the village of Deir Jarir east of Ramallah, while farmers accused settlers of harvesting crops after blocking access to their land.

#عاجل | مستوطنون يقتحمون منزلًا في منطقة "وادي الحصين" بمدينة الخليل، بحماية قوات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/Rd9uN04J72 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 22, 2026

Israeli soldiers reportedly set fire to agricultural fields in al-Mughayyir, and raided several towns, including areas in Jenin, Nablus, Salfit, and Hebron, arresting at least four Palestinians during the operations.

The developments came as the leaders of Italy, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the Netherlands warned that the situation in the West Bank had “deteriorated significantly” in recent months.

In a joint statement, the countries described settler violence as being at “unprecedented levels” and stressed that Israeli policies aimed at expanding control over the West Bank were undermining stability and prospects for a two-state solution. They also reiterated that Israeli settlements in the area are illegal under international law and opposed annexation and the forcible displacement of Palestinians.

In February, Israel approved a plan to designate large areas of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, which it has occupied since 1967, as “state property.”

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, 1,819 violations were documented in March alone, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics says at least 1,159 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, while the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many without formal charges.