Israeli strike kills two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Thursday, an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon resulted in three casualties, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry confirmed that two people were killed and one wounded when a vehicle was struck on the Jarmaq–Khardali road.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the attack.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has continued raids in southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while holding positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, these operations have left at least 103 civilians dead, with air and drone strikes targeting residential areas, including sites near UN peacekeeping posts.