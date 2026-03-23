Israeli strike kills one eastern Beirut, UNIFIL base comes under fire

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli strike targeting the Hazmieh area east of Beirut killed a Lebanese citizen, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday, while the Israeli army stated that the operation targeted a member of the Quds Force affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that one of its headquarters buildings in the town of Naqoura was hit by a projectile, amid escalating clashes in the region.

UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardiel said in a statement that peacekeeping forces had observed “intense gunfire and explosions in the town of Naqoura and its surroundings, near UNIFIL’s headquarters,” over the past 48 hours, adding that bullets, shrapnel, and fragments of projectiles struck buildings and open areas within the compound, “placing peacekeepers at risk.” She noted that personnel had been confined to shelters to prevent casualties.

The current confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2 after the group launched rockets toward Israel. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the war has killed 1,029 people and injured 2,786 others, including about 200 women and children among the dead and 790 among the injured.