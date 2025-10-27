Israel: UNIFIL shoots down Israeli drone over southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Middle East

The Israeli military on Monday accused the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) of shooting down an Israeli military drone during a routine surveillance mission over Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported the drone “posed no threat to UNIFIL observers, who opened fire and brought it down.”

لتوضيح الأمور: أسقطت مسيرة درون تابعة لجيش الدفاع أمس في منطقة كفركلا في جنوب لبنان خلال نشاط روتيني لجمع المعلومات والاستطلاع حيث تبين من التحقيق الاولي ان قوات اليونيفيل التي تواجدت بالقرب من المكان أطلقت النار بشكل متعمد نحو الدرون وذلك رغم عدم تشكيله أي تهديد عليها.بعد… https://t.co/1tUGpm8vbV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 27, 2025

However, the peacekeeping force explained that the drone flew over its patrol in an “aggressive manner,” prompting defensive measures to neutralize it.

تصريح لليونيفيل حول هجوم بقنبلة على جنود حفظ السلام:عند حوالي الساعة 5:45 من مساء اليوم (الأحد)، اقتربت مسيّرة إسرائيلية من دورية تابعة لليونيفيل قرب بلدة كفركلا وألقت قنبلة. وبعد لحظات، أطلقت دبابة إسرائيلية النار باتجاه قوات حفظ السلام. https://t.co/L9PVIdSMZY — UNIFIL Arabic (@UNIFILArabic) October 26, 2025

Despite a ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has maintained air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, while holding positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

Since the truce took effect, the UN Human Rights Office recorded at least 103 civilian deaths, mostly in residential areas or near peacekeeping posts. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports more than 285 fatalities and 630 wounded.