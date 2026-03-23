Drone debris falls in Garmian with no casualties

Shafaq News- Garmian

Four drones fell on Monday in a village in the Garmian administration of the Kurdistan Region, with no reported casualties or material damage.

A security source told Shafaq News that the drones came down in Kani Zard village, in the Rizgari district within Garmian, earlier in the day.

Security forces have begun collecting and removing the wreckage from the site.

The drones are believed to be of Iranian origin, according to preliminary assessments.

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