Israeli officer killed in first deadly clash since Lebanon deal

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli army officer was killed, and a soldier was wounded on Sunday in an exchange of fire with a Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon, marking the first reported deadly confrontation since Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement earlier this week.

The Israeli military said the officer was killed during a firefight in the village of Deir Siryan of the Marjayoun district, where a soldier was also wounded. Hezbollah-affiliated media confirmed the incident, adding that the Israeli troops withdrew from the area.

הודעת דובר צה"ל בנושא שמו של חלל צה״ל אשר הודעה נמסרה למשפחתו: https://t.co/aHOey3smPQבאירוע בו נפל סרן דוד חזות ז״ל, נפצע לוחם צה"ל באורח קל.הלוחם פונה לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית חולים ומשפחתו עודכנה.מצורף קישור לאתר צה"ל, בו מפורסמים ומתעדכנים פרטיהם ותמונותיהם של החללים:… — דובר צה״ל אפי דפרין - Effie Defrin (@IDFSpokesperson) June 28, 2026

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement in Washington that, for the first time, sets out a phased path toward an eventual Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, while tying any pullback to the disarmament of Hezbollah. The accord, formally a trilateral document, was signed by the two countries' ambassadors and a US official and announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called it the "beginning of the beginning." Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed movement at the center of the conflict, was not involved and has rejected the talks.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army continues its operations in southern Lebanon, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz stressing that no withdrawal will be made unless Hezbollah disarms.

The country’s Ministry of Public Health put the cumulative casualty toll at 4,230 people killed and 12,179 wounded between March 2 and June 25. At least 37 Israeli soldiers have been killed, and some 60,000 residents of northern Israel were displaced in the earlier phase of the conflict.

Read more: Beirut’s southern suburb empties overnight