Iraq extends health insurance coverage to Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq will expand its national health insurance program to additional provinces in the Kurdistan Region and parts of central and southern Iraq, Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mussawi pointed out on Sunday.

During a joint press conference with Kurdistan Region's Health Minister Saman Al-Barzinji, Al-Mussawi noted the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two sides. He also confirmed Baghdad's continued support for activating the Region's representative office within the Iraqi ministry.