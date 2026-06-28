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Iraq extends health insurance coverage to Kurdistan Region

Iraq extends health insurance coverage to Kurdistan Region
2026-06-28T13:16:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq will expand its national health insurance program to additional provinces in the Kurdistan Region and parts of central and southern Iraq, Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mussawi pointed out on Sunday.

During a joint press conference with Kurdistan Region's Health Minister Saman Al-Barzinji, Al-Mussawi noted the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two sides. He also confirmed Baghdad's continued support for activating the Region's representative office within the Iraqi ministry.

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