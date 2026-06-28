Baghdad's Green Zone remains sealed as Iraq widens graft crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone remained closed on Sunday as Iraqi authorities tightened security during a widening anti-corruption operation targeting senior politicians, lawmakers, and officials, a senior source told Shafaq News.

Access to the Green Zone was restricted to holders of official security passes, while all vehicles entering and leaving the area were subject to enhanced inspections.

Authorities have also issued travel bans against several suspects pending the completion of ongoing investigations, the source added, dismissing reports that Baghdad International Airport had been closed.

Earlier today, Iraq's state news agency (INA) reported that 47 suspects, including lawmakers and senior officials, had been detained in what has become the country's largest anti-corruption campaign in years. Security forces launched coordinated raids across Baghdad and other provinces after dawn, while Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission said it had begun executing judicial arrest warrants in cases involving alleged misuse of public funds.

Read more: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects