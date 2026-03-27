Israeli military to escalate war in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military has “significant” plans for its offensive against Hezbollah, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said from southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Zamir claimed that Israel aims to “fundamentally change the security situation, from Tehran to Beirut,” adding that forces would remain deployed as long as needed to inflict “significant blows” on Hezbollah and remove the group's threat.

Zamir briefly entered about 1 km inside Lebanese territory during the incursion, Lebanese sources told Shafaq News.

Earlier today, Israel launched an attack on three sites in Iran alongside airstrikes on Beirut, targeting “sensitive military locations,” in addition to strikes on two major steel plants in Iran’s Ahvaz region allegedly linked to Tehran’s nuclear program.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to strike six steel plants in Israel and five countries in the Middle East and urged residents near US military sites to leave, calling on American-linked industrial companies to evacuate.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has intensified attacks on Israeli troops and armored vehicles in recent days, with around 100 Merkava tanks destroyed since the war began on March 2, according to Lebanese outlets.