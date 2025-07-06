Israeli military intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced on Sunday the launch of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, in what they described as a direct military operation in support of Gaza.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2. pic.twitter.com/7267ziH5K5 — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AminHian) July 6, 2025

Shortly after the announcement, the Israeli military confirmed it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, stating that air raid sirens were activated in several regions as a precaution.

اعتراض صاروخ أطلق من اليمن وسبب في تفعيل انذارات في بعض المناطق في البلاد — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 5, 2025

Israel has warned Ansarallah—which is aligned with Iran—of a potential air and naval blockade if the group continues launching attacks against Israel under the banner of solidarity with Gaza.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Israel and disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea, prompting global concern over the security of international trade routes.