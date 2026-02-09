Israel kills alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces killed a Lebanese citizen using gunfire on Monday in the southern town of Aita al-Shaab, in the Bint Jbeil district, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said.

The Israeli army noted in a statement killing “a Hezbollah operative in Aita al-Shaab who had gathered intelligence on Israeli forces and worked to rebuild the group’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

כוחות צה"ל ממשיכים להסיר איומים במרחב הגבול: חוסל מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנוןבעקבות אינדיקציות מודיעיניות שנאספו בחודשים האחרונים, כוחות חטיבה 300 בפיקוד אוגדה 91 חיסלו מוקדם יותר היום מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב עייתא ע-שאב שבדרום לבנון.בתקופה האחרונה המחבל… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 9, 2026

Earlier today, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone hit a vehicle in the southern town of Yanouh, killing three people, including a child. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Islamic Group, a Sunni political and religious organization, confirmed that Israeli forces detained one of its senior officials in southern Lebanon.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.