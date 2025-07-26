Israeli hostage families demand end to Gaza war

Shafaq News – Middle East

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza are planning nationwide protests on Saturday, including a march to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, urging an end to the war and a deal to bring their relatives home.

The Hostages’ Families Forum called on the Israeli public to mobilize “in these critical days,” with rallies set to take place in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square and across the country.

“The people of Israel have chosen the hostages. The people of Israel have chosen to end the war,” the group declared in a statement urging US President Donald Trump to “help secure an Israeli victory, rebuild our homeland, and spark a national renewal.”

Additional demonstrations are expected in Jerusalem, Sha’ar HaNegev Junction, Kiryat Gat, and other cities, with protesters demanding a comprehensive prisoner-exchange agreement to secure the release of all captives.

The families also accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of delaying a deal, blaming what they called “stubborn policies” for the deaths of several hostages.

About 251 people were taken hostage during the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Since then, 148 have been released, while around 50 remain in captivity in Gaza. Israeli officials believe at least half of those still held are no longer alive.