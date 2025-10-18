Israeli forces stage new incursion near Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli troops entered the northern Quneitra countryside on Saturday, conducting bulldozing operations near the disengagement line in the occupied Golan Heights, sources told Shafaq News.

According to the sources, a patrol of five armored vehicles and two tanks set up a temporary checkpoint on the Ofaniya–Jubata al-Khashab road, searching vehicles before clearing land inside the Jubata al-Khashab nature reserve.

No clashes or casualties were reported.

The incursion comes amid an Israeli military buildup along the Syrian border, as tensions rise with Iran-backed factions in southern Syria. The Israeli army has described such movements as "defensive actions to secure border communities."

