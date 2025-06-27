Israeli forces stage new incursion near Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

An Israeli ground unit reportedly entered Syrian territory near the town of Beit Jinn in western Damascus countryside on Friday, marking the second such incursion in the area this month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Second operation in Rif Dimashq | Israeli forces advance into outskirts of Beit Jinn town#SOHRhttps://t.co/24KS63euUp — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) June 27, 2025

The Israeli force moved from its positions on Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and advanced into Syrian land adjacent to Beit Jinn, located near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. No clashes or direct engagement were reported during the incursion.

SOHR noted a complete lack of official comment from the Syrian government or military, deepening uncertainty over the motives behind the operation.

The June 12 operation, also in Beit Jinn, reportedly resulted in the killing of one civilian and the arrest of seven others by Israeli forces.