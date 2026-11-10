Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at the outskirts of Beit Jinn in western Rif Dimashq (Damascus countryside) on Tuesday, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The shells struck the Jorat al-Louz area near Beit Jinn, roughly 30 kilometers from the Syrian capital, with aerial activity also reported over Damascus.

In western Daraa, three Israeli military vehicles entered Wadi al-Ruqqad through the Abu al-Ghaithar gate, while drones flew over the village of Jamla. Israeli forces also raided the home of a resident who has lived in the area for more than 20 years and stole his motorcycle, with tanks moved through the surrounding area.

Israeli forces committed at least 89 violations across Syria's Quneitra, Daraa, Damascus, Rural Damascus, Suwayda, and Homs governorates between November 1 and 7, 2026, according to the Sijil Documentation Center.