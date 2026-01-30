Israeli drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Siddiqin on Friday, Lebanese media reported.

Lebanese outlets said the same town was also struck earlier today at dawn, killing one.

No casualties were immediately recorded in today’s attack, which Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee later claimed targeted a “Hezbollah operative.”

#عاجل 🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله في منطقة صديقين بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 30, 2026

Another Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in the western district of the southern town of Khiam, while Israeli artillery fired illumination shells toward Jabal Kuhayl in the village of Maroun Al-Ras, local media added.

Earlier, Lebanese outlets said an Israeli tank and two military vehicles crossed into Lebanese territory east of the border village of Yaroun and positioned themselves near a previously destroyed house. A joint patrol of the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers then moved toward the area amid intensive Israeli reconnaissance flights.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces continue to hold five or more positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?