Israeli strikes hit eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Baalbek

Two Israeli drone strikes targeted a vehicle on the Rayaq–Baalbek highway in eastern Lebanon on Friday, according to local media.

Lebanese outlets reported that the first strike targeted a car in the Al-Ansar area but missed, after which the drone pursued the vehicle and struck it again near the Majdaloun junction.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

استهداف اسرائيلي آخر متزامن مع غارة الاوتوستراد خلف شركة ألفا في مجدلون طريق بعلبك pic.twitter.com/aBbX4pE0b5 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) January 23, 2026

Earlier today, Israel also carried out airstrikes on four border crossings between Lebanon and Syria, describing them as routes used for “weapons smuggling by Hezbollah.” One of the strikes hit an agricultural site in the town of Al-Qaa, about 150 meters from the Lebanese-Syrian border, close to a Lebanese army position.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire reached in November 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five or more positions south of the Litani River and have conducted repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 people killed and more than 970 injured over the same period.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army has been moving forward with a government-approved, multi-phase plan to place all weapons under exclusive state control. On January 8, the army said it had entered an “advanced phase” of the plan, establishing operational control over areas under its authority in the southern Litani sector, excluding locations that remain under Israeli occupation.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?