Israeli drone strikes vehicle in Mount Lebanon

Shafaq News – Jiyeh (Updated at 10:40)

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Jiyeh in Mount Lebanon, wounding one person, the state-run National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli military has not issued a statement on the strike.

استهداف سيارة بين الجية وبرجا https://t.co/xzVwYqBr6a — National News Agency (@NNALeb) September 9, 2025

On Monday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Lebanon’s northeast, hitting the western mountain range on the Hermel outskirts and areas of the Beqaa Valley. The strikes targeted locations around Halabta and Harbata, along with the al-Zughrin and al-Sharbin regions, killing five people and wounding five others.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has documented more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and 480 injuries, including women and children.