Israeli drone strike kills engineer in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed a man on Sunday in Nabatieh area, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media outlets.

The raid in the town of Houmin al-Fawqa, targeted a vehicle killing local engineer Abbas al-Jawad.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - طوارئ الصحة: شهيد في الغارة على حومين الفوقا https://t.co/naup4lZbjW — National News Agency (@NNALeb) November 9, 2025

Earlier today, another attack struck a pickup truck with three missiles on the road between al-Sawana and Khirbet Selm, resulting in one fatality.

Israel has not commented on the incidents.

Israeli forces also carried out bulldozing operations near Jall al-Deir in the Aytaroun border area and heavy gunfire sweeps around the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab. Warplanes and UAVs reportedly flew across southern Lebanon, conducting circular reconnaissance flights at medium altitude.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces remain positioned south of the Litani River and continue to carry out airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities report that around 300 people have been killed and more than 650 wounded in Israeli attacks since the agreement took effect.